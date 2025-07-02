Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Walmart Area Shooting

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, at approximately 7:13pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting behind Walmart, located at 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard. The incident occurred near the intersection of Quinn Lane and Glenkirk Drive.

Upon arrival, officers detained three individuals at the scene. After further investigation, it was determined that these individuals were victims of the incident and not suspects.

Detectives have been actively working the case and are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this shooting. Surveillance footage captured the suspect walking in the area shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a distinctive design on the front, featuring a large “H” logo that appears similar to the Houston Astros emblem, outlined by a red and white graphic. He was also wearing dark pants. See attached photo.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.