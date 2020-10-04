Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Lisa Prichard Endorses Wendy Davis for Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk

October 4, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Election 2020Montgomery County, TN – In the race for Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk, one candidate stands out far above the rest, and that is Wendy Davis. Wendy has served faithfully in the Clerk’s office for over two decades, with 18 years as the Chief Deputy for the department under the previous Circuit Court Clerk, Cheryl Castle. She is currently serving as the Interim Circuit Court Clerk.

There is simply no one else with the knowledge and experience that Wendy brings to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. She understands what it takes to keep the department running, and also what it will take to move the office forward into the future.

Lisa Prichard, Montgomery County Commissioner District 12

In addition to her experience, Wendy’s can-do attitude and contagious work ethic will ensure the future success of the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Please join me in voting for Wendy Davis for Circuit Court Clerk.

Respectfully,

Lisa Prichard
County Commissioner District 12


