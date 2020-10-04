Tennessee Titans hosts Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans (3-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

Sunday, October 4th, 2020 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans welcome fans back this week as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of 3-0 teams. For the first time since Nissan Stadium opened in 1999, two undefeated teams after three or more weeks of a season will take the field. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

The Titans are off to their first 3-0 start to a season since 2008. With a win this week, the current Titans would match the 2008 squad as the only teams in franchise history to go 4-0.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, the Titans played their first three games of the season without fans in the stands, which included two road games and one home date. For this week, ticket sales were limited to 10 percent of Nissan Stadium’s capacity, or approximately 7,000 total seats, in the lower bowl and club-level seating areas.

The number of fans will gradually increase over the course of the Titans’ coming games with the potential to accommodate 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity under current Center for Disease Control guidelines. Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at www.tennesseetitans.com/safestadium

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and reporter Melanie Collins.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Doug Plank will have the call.

Tennessee Titans Finding Ways To Win

Last week at Minnesota, the Titans used a career-high six field goals by Stephen Gostkowski, including a game-winning 55-yarder, to defeat the Vikings by a final score of 31-30.

The 36-year-old kicker became the first NFL player since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger with a game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of regulation in each of his team’s first three games of the season.

For the eighth time in Titans/Oilers history, the Titans had a 300-yard passer (321 by Ryan Tannehill), a 100-yard rusher (119 by Derrick Henry) and a 100-yard receiver (118 by Kalif Raymond). Tannehill notched his third straight game with a game-winning drive and his sixth game-winning drive since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 7 of 2019.

Meanwhile, the defense forced three turnovers on interceptions by defensive backs Johnathan Joseph and Amani Hooker and a fumble recovery by linebacker Rashaan Evans. Their season turnover differential is plus-five, the best in the NFL through September 27th.

The Titans’ three wins in 2020 are by a combined total of six points. They won their opener at the Denver Broncos 16-14, followed by a 33-30 home victory over Jacksonville and last week’s close call at Minnesota.

This is the first week of a three-game October homestand for the Titans. With a Week 7 bye added to the end of it, they will not play on the road until Nov. 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

About the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2010, began the season with a 26-16 win at the New York Giants and a 26-21 victory at Heinz Field over the Denver Broncos. Last week they hosted the Houston Texans and won 28-21. Mike Tomlin is in his 14th season in Pittsburgh. He has led his club to six AFC North titles, most recently in 2017, and has guided the Steelers to the playoffs eight times, including two trips to the Super Bowl (XLIII and XLV).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl winner, is in his 17th NFL season. In addition to holding virtually every major passing record in Steelers history, he has the eighth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history (370) and the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history (57,322). He was limited to two appearances in 2019 before landing on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics