Lamar Alexander Statement on Veterans Day

U.S. SenateMaryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement in honor of 2020 Veterans Day:

“I am deeply grateful for the men and women of the Armed Services whose dedication has protected our way of life and our freedoms.”

“Thank you for your great sacrifice, and thank you to your families who sacrifice with you.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander

