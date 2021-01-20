Clarksville area Pets of the Week for January 20th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 20th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kane is a senior medium-sized male boxer/pit bull terrier mix. His vaccinations are current. He looks very sad in his shelter environment and is eagerly waiting for his retirement home.

Trixie is an adult female domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Trixie would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Lexie is a beautiful 10-month-old, 65-pound spayed female great Pyrenees mix. She is an affectionate, fun-loving girl with a lot of potential and would greatly benefit from an experienced adopter. She is high energy, knows basic commands, and is treat motivated. She seems restless when spending a lot of time indoors, so a farm or home with a lot of property may be ideal for her. Lexie is house trained but has never been in a crate.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Frappuccino was found behind Starbucks on Wilma Rudolph along with his brother and brought in from the cold. He is about 7 months old, sweet, but scared. He is vetted and neutered, and he uses his litter box.

If you would like to see this blue-gray kitten, and help him adjust to a loving home, visit him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bobby is a 2 ½-year-old neutered male hound. This big boy is vetted and has a microchip. He has done well with other dogs and children but does not like cats. He walks well on leash, is housebroken, and crate trained. Bobby loves to run and play and loves his belly rubs.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Zuma is a 5-year-old, 18-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Zuma is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is an 8-month-old, 25-pound, neutered male beagle mix who was living in the woods. He is still a little timid but is very sweet. Chester gets along well with other dogs but has not been around cats. He is a wonderful boy who needs a patient adopter.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

