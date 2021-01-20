Austin Peay State University, Nashville State partner to enhance college options, completion

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Nashville State Community College recently signed an agreement to help students complete their degree, or pursue additional degrees.

The agreement formalizes the ability of a student who completes their associate degree at Nashville State to be granted admissions to select undergraduate programs at Austin Peay State University.

“This is a win for the student, Nashville State, and APSU,” said Dannelle Whiteside, interim president at APSU. “By guaranteeing admittance to select undergraduate programs, it encourages the student to keep moving their education forward. They can complete their associate through Nashville State and continue working toward completion of a bachelor’s, or advanced degrees.”

Additionally, the agreement establishes information sharing between the two institutions as well as reverse transfer, allowing students to receive their associate degree through Nashville State even if they transfer to APSU prior to completing their degree.

Each semester, Austin Peay State University will provide Nashville State with data from APSU for students who did not qualify for University admission but reside in Nashville State’s service area, as well as recommend Nashville State to those students.

Additionally, Nashville State will provide APSU with information on prospective students who have earned a minimum of 30 credit hours, as well as upcoming graduates from Nashville State.

“This partnership is centered on the student. We are increasing access and providing a clear pathway to APSU through Nashville State,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State Community College. “While transferring to APSU is not new for our students, this new agreement removes barriers while building support for Nashville State graduates to successfully complete APSU.”

Austin Peay State University, named after a former Tennessee governor, is located on an urban campus that for over 180 years has been used for educational purposes and on which the buildings of five colleges have stood. The University, located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a four-year public, doctoral-degree granting institution, offering two doctoral degrees, more than 56 majors, and 63 different concentrations.

Nashville State Community College has a Clarksville campus located at 1760 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The College has five other campuses, with another under construction and expected to open Spring 2022 in the North Nashville community of Madison. Nashville State has more than 8o program offerings with flexible online options, where students can earn an associate degree or career ready credential, or transfer credits to a four-year institution.

Sections

Topics