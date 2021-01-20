|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kraft Street Lane Closed
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department closed the eastbound lane of Kraft Street from Rockwood Heights to Parham Drive for water main leak repair. Traffic will be diverted to the center lane to bypass the work zone.
Motorists may wish to choose an alternate route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
