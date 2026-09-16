APSU Endowment Established Through Estate Gift From Bonnie Karrigan

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from the estate of the late Dr. Bonnie Karrigan (‘71) has established the Bonnie Karrigan Memorial Endowed Fund of Excellence at Austin Peay State University (APSU). The endowment will support the Department of Languages and Literature in the College of Arts and Letters.

The fund was created through a bequest and will provide discretionary support for priorities and purposes as determined by the chair of the Department of Languages and Literature.

“Dr. Karrigan embodied the Govs For Life Experience in every sense—as an alumna, a dedicated faculty member, and a generous donor,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Her commitment to Austin Peay spanned her entire career, from earning two degrees here to teaching the next generation as a professor to establishing scholarships that benefit our students. This final gift ensures her legacy of supporting the Department of Languages and Literature will continue to make an impact.”

Karrigan exemplified lifelong dedication to education both as a student and educator. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and French and a master’s degree in English from Austin Peay before completing her doctorate in education at Vanderbilt University. She taught ninth-grade English and AP English courses at Fort Campbell High School for over 40 years and also served as an adjunct professor at APSU.

A Clarksville native born at Fort Campbell in 1949, Karrigan was the first of 10 children and encouraged all her siblings to pursue higher education. Her family lovingly called her “Dr. Bunnye” and said she was “Google before Google and spellcheck before spellcheck.” She was passionate about family, education, literature, current events, animal rescue, and her Catholic faith.

Karrigan was a regular donor to Austin Peay and previously established a scholarship in honor of her parents, Jerome and Janie Burkhart Karrigan. She passed away on June 29, 2024.

About Endowments at Austin Peay State University

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.