Clarksville Gas and Water plans Parkway Place Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Parkway Place on Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 10:00pm for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Parkway Place Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

Parkway Place

Verkler Drive

The water valve replacement will be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am Friday, September 18th.