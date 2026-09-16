Montgomery County Tourism Tops $441 Million in Visitor Spending

Clarksville, TN – Visitors to Montgomery County generated $441,608,393 in spending in 2025, representing a 5.3% increase over 2024 and outpacing the statewide growth rate of 2.7%, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Statewide, Tennessee’s tourism industry generated a record $32.5 billion in direct visitor spending in 2025 and $3.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. The state’s tourism economy has grown 40% since 2018, nearly double the national growth rate of 22%.

Visitor spending in Montgomery County grew 30.3% during that time, also ahead of the national average, led by increases in dining. The 13 counties of the Greater Nashville region grew a combined average of 3.3%.

“We are thrilled to see a growth in tourism spending of more than 5%,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chair Patricia Allende. “That money is earned elsewhere and spent here on services for residents. Taxes collected from that spending are a major contributor to public education, public safety, parks, and other local government services and responsibilities. As a resident, I appreciate the work by the Visit Clarksville staff to keep marketing and recruiting events to our community that help offset the taxes I would otherwise pay.”

2025 By The Numbers*:

Every day, visitors spend $1,209,886 on lodging, retail, transportation, recreation and dining throughout Montgomery County.

An estimated 1.7 million visitors from more than 50 miles away made day trips to Montgomery County, while over 1 million stayed overnight.

Direct visitor spending in Montgomery County generated $28,016,907 in state tax revenue and $16,741,763 in local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each household in Montgomery County would pay $510 more in state and local taxes.

Visitor-paid taxes support public education and other critical services across Tennessee.

Montgomery County ranked 9 among the 95 counties in Tennessee based on visitor spending.

*Research conducted by Tourism Economics, commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The data above highlights the impact of visitors within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Montgomery County.

“Tennessee is a sales tax state. The quality of our assets – whether that’s live music or entertainment or outdoors – are attractive to visitors,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Every tax dollar captured from an out-of-state visitor is a dollar retained in Tennessee and used for Tennesseans. It’s incredible to see communities understanding the power of visitor spending and leveraging that spending for the good of their residents.”

2025 Montgomery County Tourism Highlights:

36% of Montgomery County spending came from non-residents.

24% of visitor spending happened at locally owned businesses.

Top 10 visitor markets: Nashville, Paducah, Atlanta, Knoxville, Memphis, Chicago, Evansville, Louisville, Chattanooga and St Louis.

Top visitor experiences: Governor’s Square Mall, Austin Peay State University, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Liberty Park, The City Forum, Regal Clarksville, Heritage Park Sports Complex, the F&M Bank Arena, McGregor Park, Old Glory Distilling, Dunbar Cave State Park and Eastland Green.

The 2025 Economic Impact on Travel Report analyzes statewide spending and visitation from domestic and international travelers to Tennessee. The report includes methodology used to determine visitor spending, tax generation, job creation and more.

The TN Travel Impact Interactive County Dashboard provides instant access to key metrics, statewide and by county, about the economic impact of travel to Tennessee. All data is sourced from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tourism Economics, with national benchmarks provided by U.S. Travel Association.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.