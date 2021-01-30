|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,880 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, January 30th, 2021 Newer: Marsha Blackburn introduces Bill to Help End Taxpayer Funded Abortion »
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball takes down Tennessee State, 71-56
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team made a huge early lead stand up in a 71-56 victory against Tennessee State to close out a four-game homestand on a high note Saturday night.
Austin Peay State University (9-6, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference) moved back above .500 in league play, while visiting Tennessee State (3-12, 2-10) dropped its seventh straight road contest.
This game opened with a fairly common theme—the Govs scored, then Tennessee State didn’t, and then the Govs went back down and scored again. Over the first 11 minutes, Austin Peay State University built a 21-5 lead, with six points coming from Jordyn Adams and five from Terry Taylor.
For a moment, the Tigers looked like they were mounting a challenge midway through the half, cutting the deficit to 12 and forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout at the 6:43 mark. But out of the timeout, the APSU Govs scored 16 of the half’s final 18 points to take a 42-16 lead into the break.
Such a lead might make other teams let up ever-so-slightly, but after late-game scoreless swoons against Jacksonville State and Belmont, the Govs needed to make a point and close this one out strong. Tennessee State had other ideas; deploying a devastating press, the Tigers coerced the Govs into 17 second-half turnovers. And when the Governors got a shot up, for the first 12 minutes it was likely to be a miss, as Austin Peay State University started the second half at a less-than-robust 3-for-14 from the floor.
By the six-minute mark, the Tigers had cut the deficit to 10 and the Govs were in, if not real danger, then certainly in need of a spark. When Ravel Moody swished home a three and forced a timeout at the 5:32 mark, the alarm bells began to sound.
When Mark Freeman fouled out for Tennessee State with 4:49 to go, a large part of the Tiger attack, offensively and defensively, went with him. Without their floor general, the Tigers got tight and the Governor offense finally got some second-half rhythm.
The Govs closed the game on a 6-0 run, hitting four of their final five shots from the floor. Four Govs finished in double figures, led by Taylor with 18.
The Difference
The Govs crushed the Tigers, 46-26, in rebounding. Taylor (10 boards) and Elton Walker (career-high 12) became the first Austin Peay duo since Taylor and Eli Abaev (March 5th, 2020) to record double-digit boards in the same game. The Govs also crushed Tennessee State 15-2 in second-chance points.
APSU Notably
Austin Peay State University has now won three straight home games against Tennessee State for the first time since 2010-12.
The APSU Govs have now hit a three in 600 consecutive games dating back to 2002.
Austin Peay State University’s 17 fast-break points were its most against a Division I opponent this season.
Walker led the Govs in rebounding for the first time in his Austin Peay career.
The APSU Govs are 6-0 this season when outshooting their opponent and 6-0 when holding their opponent below 45 percent shooting from the floor.
Over the last seven games, the Govs are plus-41 in rebounding margin (average plus-5.9).
The APSU Govs committed 10 more turnovers than Tennessee State (22-12) but outscored the Tigers 22-19 in points off turnover.
Taylor finished with a season-high three blocked shots, his 10th appearance as a Gov with three or more blocks.
Austin Peay State University has won 50 games all-time against Tennessee State.
After a 15-point performance against Tennessee State, Adams is averaging 13.8 points over his last four games.
[320eft]The APSU Govs have swept the season series against the Tigers for the first time since 2007.
Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor tied Anthony Davis (2001-05) for second all-time with 115 career starts. He also passed Howard Wright (1967-70) for fourth all-time in field goal attempts at 1,601.
Milestone Watch—OVC: Taylor passed Marcus Brown (Murray State, 1992-96) and Jim McDaniels (Western Kentucky, 1968-71) for eighth all-time in league history with 2,240 points.
Coaching Quotables with APSU head coach Matt Figger
On the half disparity
On letting the Govs play through it early in the half
On maturity
Box Score
Tennessee State 56, Austin Peay 71
Next Up Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball
Monday heralds a four-game road trip for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, beginning with a visit to SIU Edwardsville to make up an earlier postponement. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00pm CT from Edwardsville.
SectionsSports
TopicsAnthony Davis, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Eli Abaev, Elton Walker, Governors, Govs, Howard Wright, Jacksonville State, Jordyn Adams, Marcus Brown, Matt Figger, Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Terry Taylor, Tigers
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.