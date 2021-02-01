Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program to hold Free Residential Solar Panel Webinar with CDE, CEMC

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program will host a free educational webinar for residents regarding solar panels.

The webinar will be held online on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at 6:30pm.

The webinar seeks to provide residents with accurate information on solar panel use and the role they play in a whole-home energy system.

Presenters will include:

Representatives from CDE and CEMC will discuss how solar relates to a home energy system, where to begin when considering adding solar, and the role of local power companies

Industry expert Gil Hough of Tennessee Solar Energy Industries Association (TenneSEIA) will address best practices

Local residents Dr. Bill Moore and JoAnn McIntosh will discuss their personal experience owning solar panels

Seth Roberts, of CEMC, said “It’s important to do your homework before any major purchase for one’s home and solar is no different. The best first step is to educate yourself. There are a lot of great tools, resources, and even people available that can help. Our hope is that this webinar will inspire members of our community and give them the means to intelligently peruse their solar interests.”

There is no cost to attend the webinar but pre-registration is required. You may register online at https://mcgtn.org/green/sustain

Registration will close 30 minutes before the webinar begins.

Sections

Topics