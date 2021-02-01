Clarksville’s Customs House Museum February 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in February at the Museum are: Robert McCurley: Due South, Clarence Cameron White, Life Work: The Art of Juliette Aristides, Lisa Jennings: Coming Home, Jackets & Jerseys, and Museum Discovery Quest.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Robert McCurley: Due South

February 2nd – April 25th | Kimbrough Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsor Bill Orgain

Robert McCurley’s Due South displays a side of the Southern region that’s pure, romantic, and pictorial. It’s deep-rooted in beauty, tradition, religion, and simplicity – a side that everyone can appreciate and enjoy.

His photographic education includes classes at the former Southeastern Center for the Photographic Arts in Atlanta, GA, workshops with Keith Carter, Magnum photographers David Alan Harvey and Alex Webb as well as countless hours studying the work of influential artists. His photographs have been exhibited in a variety of venues and galleries across the U.S.

Clarence Cameron White

February 1st – March 7th | Lobby

Clarence Cameron White was born August 10th, 1879 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Dr. James W. White and Jennie Scott White. At age 8, he was given a violin by his grandfather. He went on to become one of America’s most exceptional composers and violinists of the first half of the twentieth century. White played many well-known concert halls in the United States and Europe. This exhibit features some of White’s personal items from the Museum collection.

Life Work: The Art of Juliette Aristides

Through March 31st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors Jacqueline & Ned Crouch

Seattle-based, realist artist Juliette Aristides teaches workshops both nationally and internationally. She also exhibits in solo and group shows nationally. Aristides is the author of several books, including Classical Drawing Atelier: A Contemporary Guide to Traditional Studio Practice and Lessons in Classical Painting. She is Vice President and Co-founder of the Da Vinci Initiative. Her work has been featured in magazines such as Art Connoisseur, American Art Collector, and others.

Audry Deal-McEver: Botanical Extravagance

Through March 28th | Jostens Gallery

Over the past 6 years, ceramic artist Audry Deal-McEver has had work in over 40 solo and group exhibits across the U.S., including venues as diverse as the American Museum of Ceramic Art, the Reece Museum of Fine Art, the Nashville International Airport, and various nature centers/botanical conservatories. McEver currently teaches at Watkins College of Art, Design, and Film’s Community Education Program workshop centers across the country and privately out of her home studio.

Lisa Jennings: Coming Home

Through April 18th | Crouch Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsor F&M Bank

The combination of creating with rock, paper, and wood has been a magical journey for Lisa Jennings for over 20 years. Jennings started out with fibrous pre-dyed, colored papers and worked her way into tall sculptural forms that appear to come directly from the nature around her.

Mango: New Work by Symphony Medley

Through February 28th | Harvill Gallery

Symphony Medley is a Clarksville artist working in printmaking, ceramics, and painting. Medley’s expressive paint strokes and engaging color schemes exhibited in “Mango” add flavor to her thought-provoking compositions. She is a recent graduate of Austin Peay State University and her work has been shown in many regional venues.

Jackets & Jerseys

Through March 21st | Hand Gallery

Jackets & Jerseys features basketball and football letter jackets and team shirts from Burt High School, Clarksville High School, and Vanderbilt, including some worn by Ted Young. Ted Young played forward at Vanderbilt before playing center/forward for the Isuzu team in Kawasaki, Japan from 1983-1991. He was considered the most valuable player of this championship team.

Museum Programs

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with paid admission or membership | Developed for school-age children Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Museum Discovery Quests are self-guided adventures that offer a fun exploration through the Museum. Kids can experience exhibits and artifacts in new and entertaining ways that pique their curiosity and captivate their attention. The theme changes regularly. Bonus: Complete the MDQ and receive a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet to create a fun project at home.

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains: Snowflake Special

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region transformed into a winter wonderland with a snow-covered backdrop and trains flying past toy shops, ice skaters and hot cocoa-drinkers. Interact with this miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Valentine’s Sale

Offer expires February 12th, 2021

Get your loved one unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces from Seasons. All jewelry is 15% off and 25% off for members. For every $25.00 spent after discount, your name will be entered in a drawing to receive a Valentine’s Gift Basket.

Black History Month Sale Offer expires February 28th, 2021

Celebrate Black History Month with 10% off your Seasons purchase from a Black-owned business. Members receive 20% off.

Closures

The Museum will be open during our regular business hours.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

