Clarksville accepting Community Development Block Grant applications

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Office of Housing and Community Development will be accepting grant applications for its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant funds.

The application period will be from 8:00am Tuesday, February 9th to 2:00pm Friday, February 26th. Proposals received after this time will not be recommended for funding consideration.

CDBG funds must be used to meet one of these objectives: benefit low and moderate-income people; aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or meet an urgent need.

Housing & Community Development encourages interested applicants to attend an application workshop at 10:00am Friday, February 5th or at 3:00pm Monday, February 8th. Both sessions will be at the Clarksville Office of Housing & Community Development at City Hall, One Public Square, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Options to attend virtually are available for both sessions. The link to join the Friday, Feb. 5 teleconference is meet.google.com/hzc-rxkp-rfk. The teleconference can also be joined by calling 1.617.675.4444, PIN: 364 646 401 9671#.

The link to join the Monday, February 8th teleconference is meet.google.com/xyn-knfu-buv. The teleconference can also be joined by calling 1.617.675.4444, PIN: 529 286 422 8958#.

Non-English-speaking residents seeking information regarding programs may contact Housing and Community Development for assistance by calling 931.648.6133.

Persons with disabilities needing help to take part in the workshops are encouraged to request assistance. Housing & Community Development will arrange to have an interpreter, reader, or aide available as needed. Please contact the office at 931.648.6133 (voice); 931.221.0655 (TDD); or e-mail ( *protected email* ) to request any other reasonable accommodations that may be necessary.

Submit questions to Brittney Cates, Project Coordinator, Housing and Community Development, One Public Square, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040.

