Fort Donelson National Battlefield to Open Access Today

Dover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield will re-open visitor access at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.

The main roads and areas of Fort Donelson have been plowed following two back-to-back winter storms. As the Fort Donelson staff continue snow removal efforts, side roads, loops, overlooks and parking areas will reopen once accessible.

Visitors to the park should use caution when both walking and driving as slick spots may be present or develop as the day goes on. Park staff will be monitoring conditions throughout the day.

Those venturing out should be prepared for the current weather conditions and dress appropriately for the very low temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Updates to Fort Donelson road conditions operations status will be posted on the park webpage www.nps.gov/fodo and on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps

