APSU Football’s Draylen Ellis named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Quarterback Draylen Ellis passed for a touchdown and ran for another in his debut as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) starter, Sunday, and the Ohio Valley Conference named him its Newcomer of the Week, Tuesday.

The true freshman from Olive Branch, Mississippi, took his first snaps as the Governors quarterback in Sunday’s spring schedule opener at Tennessee Tech.

Ellis finished the game with 214 total offensive yards and was responsible for two touchdowns.

As a passer, Ellis completed 11-of-23 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He connected with wide receiver Baniko Harley for a 22-yard pass, giving APSU a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Ellis then extended that lead with his legs in the third quarter. On the Governors first drive of the second half, he passed for 25 yards and ran for 62 of the 92 yards the drive covered. However, it was his 16-yard scamper into the end zone that provided the Govs a 14-3 lead.

The Governors seek to level their OVC record when they open their home schedule against Tennessee State in a 2:00pm, Sunday contest at Fortera Stadium. Single-game and general admission season tickets are still available. Call 931.221.PEAY (7329) or visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets to purchase tickets today.

