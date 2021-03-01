Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to make the public aware of an increase in catalytic converter thefts in our area.

Thieves are targeting buses, box trucks, and pickup trucks throughout the county with the areas surrounding International Boulevard and Sango experiencing the highest amount of thefts.

The first theft was reported in December of last year and have continued through February. The thefts mainly occur between the hours of midnight and 4:00am. To date there have been 14 thefts in the county.

“At this time, it seems criminals are primarily targeting commercial vehicles. Business owners can help deter thefts by securing their commercial vehicles behind a locked fence, routinely check their equipment, and report any suspicious activity,” said Investigator Tim Adair.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 ext 13402; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

