APSU Baseball splits doubleheader against Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – Left fielder TJ Foreman had two hits and two RBI as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team split an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader against Tennessee Tech, Sunday afternoon, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The Govs won the opener 6-2 behind Foreman’s effort but dropped the nightcap, 12-0.

Austin Peay (3-10, 1-2 OVC) trailed 1-0 entering the third but broke out for three runs in the frame. Foreman tripled to drive in first baseman Ty DeLancey who started the inning with a single, tying the game.

Third baseman Gino Avros followed with a single to get Foreman home. Then after a balk and a sacrifice bunt, catcher Jack Alexander delivered the third run with a ground out for a 3-1 lead.

The Governors tacked on another three runs in the fourth. Second baseman Malcolm Tipler and designated hitter Matt Joslin each singled with one out. DeLancey hit a sacrifice fly to score Tipler for a 4-1 advantage. Foreman followed with a run-scoring double and would steal third base and score on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 6-1.

That was enough for Austin Peay starting pitcher Luke Brown (1-0), who picked up his first win after holding the Golden Eagles to two runs over six innings. He scattered five hits and a walk while striking out seven of the 22 batters he faced. Reliever Austin Loeb escaped a jam in the eighth inning that saw the tying run get on deck then threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his second save.

Foreman went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to pace the APSU offense. Shortstop Bobby Head also had two hits with Avros, DeLancey, and Alexander each drove in a run.

TTU starter Alex Hursey suffered the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings. Second baseman Brett Roberts had the Golden Eagles lone RBI in a 1-for-4 outing.

The Governors could not keep the offensive momentum going into the day’s second game and were limited to four hits – Tipler going 2-for-3 to lead the effort.

Tennessee Tech (5-5, 2-1 OVC) got on the board again in the first inning thanks to Golston Gillespie’s two-run home run. Center fielder Jason Hinchman hit a solo home run for the only run of the fourth, extending the lead to 3-0. But third baseman Gabe Lacy’s two-run home run sparked a four-run fifth inning that put the game out of reach.

Hinchman went 3-for-3 with three RBI with a home run triple and a sacrifice fly. Second baseman Brett Roberts went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run double in a five-run seventh.

TTU starter Ty Fisher (2-1) picked up a complete-game victory with seven scoreless innings, striking out five while scattering four this.

APSU starter Harley Gollert (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out six.

Austin Peay State University baseball continues its homestand when it hosts Middle Tennessee in a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.

