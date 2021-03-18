Alum Khari Turner talks about time at Austin Peay State University on Radio Juxtapoz

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art and design alum and former Gov mascot Khari Turner sat down for an hour-long interview with Juxtapoz Magazine on his life and newfound position in the national art community.

“When I moved to Tennessee, I was like ‘Oh I’m making this work, nobody can stop me and I’m not doing anything else,'” he told the Radio Juxtapoz podcast hosts.

The podcast describes the interview this way: “From a botched financial aid mishap to a scholarship and being a cheerleader at Austin Peay, working as one of those incredible high-flying stunt slam dunkers with the Milwaukee Bucks, to Columbia in NYC and now an emerging art career, these are just a few of the incredible stops along the way for Turner.”

Last year, Turner told Austin Peay public relations what he hopes people take away from seeing his art:

“When I create work, I want people to get the reaction I get when I finish the piece. It’s funny, but often I never plan how or when a piece will be finished, but when it is done and I look at it, I want to feel inspired to make something else, but to feel the energy of the piece. The internal struggle in the image that I feel everyone has is conquered by the beauty of the image, and I want them to feel accepted of these flaws while acknowledging that beauty. These pieces are messy and raw, but they are trying to be beautiful even if there are pain undertones to the image, and that’s one of the biggest aspects I want people to initially feel when they see the work in person.”

He goes into more detail about his process with the Radio Juxtapoz hosts.

You can listen to the podcast below:

