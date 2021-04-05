APSU Women’s Golf loses match play against Western Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf got some match play competition in on Monday against Western Kentucky at Indian Hills Golf Course.

Unfortunately the day was not the best for the APSU Govs in their first match play effort in recorded history.

Western Kentucky swept the first match 5-0 before taking the afternoon round 4-1.

“We battled back and forth the whole round in our morning matches and just couldn’t get putts to fall,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We hit solidly but sometimes match play just gets the better of you. We had more highlights in our afternoon matches but still couldn’t outplay Western Kentucky; we played much more confidently and looked more comfortable during the afternoon.”

Freshman Kady Foshaug was the lone victor in the afternoon round, winning 2up.

“I’m especially proud of Kady,” Combs said. “She and her opponent were back and forth all day long, so it was encouraging to see her pull out a win for us. I felt like we hit the ball solidly all day but Western got the ball in the hole better than we did. We’ll take the solid swings to Murray this week and get back to our normal format.”

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team closes the regular season this weekend at the Murray State-hosted Jan Weaver Invitational, April 9th-10th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

