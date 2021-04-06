APSU Baseball gets blanked by Southern Illinois

Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State (APSU) University’s baseball team could not solve a pack of Southern Illinois pitchers and ended its road trip by falling 15-0, Tuesday night at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Southern Illinois (21-6) entered the game looking to snap out of a stretch that saw it drop five of its last six.

The Salukis bats wasted little time opening up a lead with nine runs in the first two innings.

SIU scored five runs in the first all with two outs, with first baseman Phillip Archer and designated hitter Vinni Massaglia supplying two runs each with a double and home run, respectively. Archer would belt another two-run double in the second, giving SIU a 9-0 lead.

That was enough for the Salukis pitching staff as seven pitchers combined on the shutout, limiting the Govs to seven hits. Starter Noah Farmer (3-1) held the Govs to three hits over his three innings to earn the win on the staff day.

Austin Peay (9-17) got two-hit performances from designated hitter Ty DeLancey and right fielder Skyler Luna. Starter Greg Norman (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs in the first.

The Governors return home for a brief three-game homestand when it hosts Morehead State in Ohio Valley Conference action, Friday-Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field-Raymond C. Hand Park.

