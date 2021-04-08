Austin Peay State University Baseball takes down Morehead State, 13-4

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball center fielder Garrett Spain’s fifth-inning two-run home run put the Governors out front and they pulled away for a 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference victory against Morehead State, Thursday night, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Shortstop Bobby Head and catcher Jack Alexander were the story early for Austin Peay (10-17, 7-6 OVC). In both the second and fourth innings, Head led off with a single, and Alexander followed with a one-out double to drive him in.

In the fourth, Alexander would score when right fielder TJ Foreman singled, giving the Govs a 3-2 lead.

Morehead State (13-12, 4-3 OVC) would respond in the top of the fifth. Shortstop Cole Becker earned a one-out walk and designated hitter Alex Jacobs singled. After a fielder’s choice, center fielder Ryley Preece hit his second home run of the day – a three-run shot that gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead.

Austin Peay wasted no time regaining the lead, using Spain’s home run to take a 5-4 lead. However, they broke the game open in the sixth, sending nine men to the plate and scoring six runs.

First baseman John McDonald hit his first home run of 2021 – a two-run shot down the right field line. Then after three Govs reached with two outs, chasing MSU starter Jason Goe, shortstop Bobby Head greeted the new pitcher with a towering home run to left center, completing the rally with the Govs up for good, 11-4.

Govs starter Luke Brown (2-0) benefitted from the outburst and pieced together a solid 5.1-inning outing that saw him allow four runs on seven hits for the win. Reliever Harley Gollert followed with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief to pick up his season’s first save.

Alexander reached base in each of his four plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a walk. Head also had a three-hit day, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBI. Spain joining him with three RBI as part of a 2-for-5 outing.

Morehead State starter Jason Goe (1-4) surrendered 10 runs on 12 hits in 5.2 innings. Preece went 2-for-5 with four RBI to pace the offense.

The three-game Ohio Valley Conference series between the Govs and Eagles resumes with a 1:00pm, Friday doubleheader at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Morehead State 4, Austin Peay 13

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Morehead State 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 10 1 Austin Peay 0 1 0 2 2 6 2 0 X 13 14 1

W: BROWN, Luke (2-0) L: GOE, Jason (1-4) S: GOLLERT, Harley (1)

Sections

Topics