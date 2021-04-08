APSU Women’s Golf to finish regular season at Jan Weaver Invitational

Clarksville, TN – In its final outing ahead of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championships, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will travel across the border to compete in the 19th Jan Weaver Invitational, beginning Friday at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

The 6,024-yard par-72 will host a bevy of league members as teams begin to make their final preparations to peak at the conference championships.

In addition to the Govs and host Racers, the OVC will be represented by Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Tennessee Tech, with athletes from Bradley, Central Arkansas, Dayton, Evansville, Georgia State, Samford, Seton Hall, and Southern Illinois also scheduled to compete.

The Govs will run out a lineup similar to the one they’ve deployed all spring, with Taylor Dedmen at its head. She’ll be joined by Shelby Darnell, Riley Cooper, Kady Foshaug, and Andrea Presilla to round out the lineup, with Meghann Stamps competing as the individual as she works her way back from an injury that has nagged her all spring.

In their latest appearance at the 2019 event, Stamps placed 21st to lead the APSU Govs; Darnell, who was the individual in that tournament, shot a 234 overall that was the second-best among all Govs in the field, with Presilla, Dedmen, and Cooper also making appearances.

GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event. A complete recap of the event will be available at the conclusion of each day, with live coverage tentatively scheduled for the final round via Twitter @AustinPeayWGO.

