APSU Women’s Golf finishes well at Jan Weaver Invitational

Murray, KY – Freshman Kady Foshaug posted a top-20 finish to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team at the Jan Weaver Invitational, its final outing ahead of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championships.

As a team, the Governors posted a 945 (308-323-314), with Friday’s second round ultimately dooming the weekend.

But Foshaug closed with a 76, making her the only Gov with three rounds in the 70s at Miller Memorial Golf Course; her 229 (74-79-76) gave her a share of 18th for her first top-20 finish as a Gov.

Foshaug’s 37 pars led the APSU Govs and tied for third-most in the tournament as well.

“Kady was our rock again today,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “She was so steady all day long. She played much better than a 76 but just couldn’t get her birdie putts to drop.”

Taylor Dedmen and Shelby Darnell joined Foshaug in the sub-80 group Saturday, both shooting 79 in the final round. Darnell (74-82-79—235) tied for 38th, while Dedmen (77-84-79—240) shared 52nd.

“Shelby and Taylor were gritty all day but struggled with the same putting woes Kady had,” Combs said. “We will be spending a lot of time this week on the putting green getting ready for conference.”

Riley Cooper (83-80-81—244) and Andrea Presilla (83-82-80—245) closed out the lineup for the Govs, with Presilla standing as the only Gov to improve her score each successive round. She also birdied the 160-yard par-3 at No. 2, a hole that yielded just 16 birdies over the entire 54-hole event.

Senior Meghann Stamps fired a 240 (79-83-78) playing as the individual, equaling Dedmen’s performance the penultimate event of her Austin Peay State University career.

“Riley hit the ball consistently outside a run of poor holes,” Combs said. “Meghann and Andrea never gave up and always have positive attitudes. As seniors in their last semester, that’s a trait my younger girls can learn from them.”

