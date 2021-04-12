Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Jacksonville State, 7-4

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its 10-game win streak come to an end in extra-innings, Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, dropping a 7-4, nine-inning, Ohio Valley Conference contest to Jacksonville State.

The Austin Peay State University (20-9, 15-7 OVC) got on the board first, in the bottom of the second inning, scoring twice, with Brett Jackson driving in Drew Dudley with a double followed by Jackson scoring on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

APSU would add two more runs in the third, the first coming on an RBI single by Kelsey Gross, that brought in Bailey Shorter, and Dudley forcing in Lexi Osowski when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The score would remain that way until the top of the fifth, when the Gamecocks (13-18, 11-9 OVC) took advantage of a walk and a hit batter before giving up a home run to make it, 4-3.

JSU would tie the game, 4-4, in the sixth against Govs starter Jordan Benefiel, who was lifted for Gross, who got the final out of the inning.

Both teams failed to score over the next two innings, but Jacksonville State hit two home runs for Gross (7-2) in the ninth for the final margin in the 7-4 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

With her two hits, Lexi Osowski has now reached base in 16 straight games, the eighth-longest such streak by an APSU Govs player since 2000.

Kelsey Gross has reached base in 12 straight games.

The 10 assists recorded by the Govs were a single-game high this season.

The game went three hours and two minutes, the longest game by time this year for the Austin Peay State University Govs.

