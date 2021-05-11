Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Needmore Road water outage, lane closure

Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Needmore Road from Hazelwood Road to Needless Road and on East Boy Scout Road for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane of Needmore Road is also closed from Hazelwood Road to East Boy Scout Road to allow for the work.

Southbound traffic on Needmore Road will be detoured to Hazelwood Road.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or to choose an alternate route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water main repair is expected to take several hours; however, the work is estimated to be near completion by 12:00am on Wednesday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

