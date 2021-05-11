Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI issues Amber Alert for Lilybet Boyd of Oliver Springs Tennessee

May 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Oliver Springs Police Department for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd.

Lilybet went missing from a residence in Oliver Springs, Tennessee this morning. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

She may be in a dark blue 2016 Ford Explorer with Temporary Tag QGJ88B1 and a CarMax tag on the front of the vehicle.

If you have seen Lilybet or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND

Lilybet Boyd

Lilybet Boyd’s Description

Age: 6 months
Sex: Female
Race: White
Eyes: Blonde
Hair: Blue
Height: 25″
Weight: 16 lbs


, , , , , ,

