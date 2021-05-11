|
TBI issues Amber Alert for Lilybet Boyd of Oliver Springs Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Oliver Springs Police Department for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd.
Lilybet went missing from a residence in Oliver Springs, Tennessee this morning. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.
She may be in a dark blue 2016 Ford Explorer with Temporary Tag QGJ88B1 and a CarMax tag on the front of the vehicle.
If you have seen Lilybet or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND
Lilybet Boyd’s Description
Age: 6 months
