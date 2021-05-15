APSU Men’s Basketball signs center Elijah Hutchings-Everett

Clarksville, TN – Four-star big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) mens’ basketball team as one of the best gets of head coach Nate James‘ first recruiting class.

Hutchins-Everett comes to Clarksville as a much-heralded big man from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut, which churned out a dozen participants in last season’s NCAA Tournament in addition to current Detroit Piston and 2019 NBA Dunk Contest champ Hamadou Diallo.

While there, the 6-10 Hutchins-Everett earned four-star ratings by both ESPN.com—which ranked him the No. 2 player in Connecticut for the 2021 class and the No. 20 center in the country—and Scout.com. 247Sports.com has him as the No. 35 center and No. 5 prospect from the state of New Jersey, where Hutchins-Everett starred at Immaculate Conception before spending his final two seasons at the prestigious Connecticut prep school.

The Govs beat out a number of notable programs to procure Hutchins-Everett’s services, including Penn State, Rutgers, Miami, Villanova, Iona, Syracuse, and Seton Hall. A skilled big with a soft touch to mid-range and a burgeoning long-range game to complement his ability to win any post-battle, Hutchins-Everett also will be counted on to provide interior defending and shoulder his share of the rebounding duties with two-time Ohio Valley Conference rebounding leader Terry Taylor departing the program after graduation.

His junior season, Hutchins-Everett averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the eventual national champion Mustangs. He also was announced as a participant at the 2016 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp.

“I’m excited to work with Big E this season,” James said. “The prep school scene in New England is one of the highest levels of high school basketball a kid can play. He has terrific hands and a soft touch around the rim, which is key for a big man. He’s capable of shooting the three, but more importantly, he brings much-needed size and presence to the frontcourt. I can’t wait for Elijah to join the Austin Peay family!”

Hutchins-Everett is the latest addition to a loaded first class for James and the Govs; he joins Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Cam Copeland, Drew Calderon, Noel Scott, and Clarksville product Tariq Silver for the 2020-21 campaign.

Sections

Topics