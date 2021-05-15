Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Oak Ridge Boys Kick Off 225 Celebration in Historic Jonesborough

Nashville, TN – On Friday, May 14th, 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration commemorating 225 years of statehood with a special musical appearance by Country Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys in downtown Jonesborough on June 1st.

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Governor Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

The celebration begins at 5:30pm CT at the Washington County Courthouse on June 1st, 2021, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and will include an address from Governor Lee followed by the Oak Ridge Boys’ special performance.

“In this year of celebrating our great state, it is an awesome honor to be invited by Gov. Lee to be a part of the very first event,” said Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys. “All of us love Tennessee, and we look forward to the event in Jonesborough.”

This event is free and open to the public. Tennesseans are invited to arrive early to enjoy dinner at local Jonesborough restaurants on the square and bring chairs or picnic blankets.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.facebook.com/GovBillLee.

Gov. Lee will visit all three of Tennessee’s grand divisions the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis. Additional events will be announced as they are scheduled.

For more information and event updates, visit www.Tennessee225.com.

