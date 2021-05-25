Montgomery County Government Offices closed Monday for Memorial Day

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, May 31st, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day.

All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 1st at normal operating hours.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett encourages the community, “On this 2021 Memorial Day, I ask that you take time to remember that our freedom is paid for by the sacrifice of soldiers and their families.”

Although County offices are closed on Memorial Day, many online services are offered through the Montgomery County, Tennessee web-site Gov tab and an outdoor kiosk is available 24/7 outside the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office at Veteran’s Plaza for vehicle renewal registration.

