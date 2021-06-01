Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “Coming To America”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Relive the original cult hit featuring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in unforgettable cameo roles! Join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre as we get Back to the Movies with the comedy classic “Coming To America” Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is the prince of a wealthy African country and wants for nothing, except a wife who will love him in spite of his title. To escape an arranged marriage, Akeem flees to America, accompanied by his persnickety sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall), to find his queen. Disguised as a foreign student working in fast food, he romances Lisa (Shari Headley), but struggles with revealing his true identity to her and his marital intentions to his king father (James Earl Jones).

Admission is $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 13 and under), plus a ticketing operation fee. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per show. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “The Secret Garden”, Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”, “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”, “Air Force One”, “National Lampoons’s Vacation”, and “Stand By Me’.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

