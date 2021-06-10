Clarksville Christian School announces Jennifer Lawrence hired as Lady Centurion Head Volleyball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is excited to welcome Texas native and veteran coach, Jennifer Lawrence, as the new Head Volleyball Coach for the Lady Centurions.

Jennifer Lawrence is coming to CCS from Lubbock Christian University, where she has most recently served as Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance. In addition to her role coaching volleyball, she will also serve as Assistant Athletic Director and as a member of the CCS Administrative Team.

Coach Lawrence noted that she is “looking forward to working alongside the staff at CCS to mentor and help students grow academically, athletically, and spiritually.” Lawrence added that she is “excited to get started” and appreciates the opportunity to become part of the Clarksville community.

Prior to working in athletic administration, Lawrence spent 15 seasons coaching the LCU Lady Chaps volleyball team. During this time, she won 6 Conference titles and earned Conference Coach of the Year honors three times. Posting a record of 336-155 in 491 career matches, she is the all-time leader in volleyball wins in LCU program history. Before moving up to the college ranks, Coach Lawrence spent several years as the Head Coach at Denver City (TX) High School.

Lawrence herself is a former LCU student-athlete, competing for the Lady Chaps in the 90s and claiming NAIA All-American Scholar Athlete accolades along the way. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s degree in Kinesiology.

CCS Athletic Director, Cole Harper, expressed his excitement about the addition of Coach Lawrence to the coaching staff, “She comes to us with background of success in both the high school and college volleyball scenes, and we believe she will help our teams reach new heights.”

Harper further remarked about Coach Lawrence’s passion for mentoring students, adding that “we are blessed to have her at the helm of our volleyball program and cannot wait for the upcoming season.”

Jennifer is married to fellow LCU alum Jerry Lawrence, who will be joining CCS as the Upper School Principal and Associate Head of School. They have two daughters, Cailey and Carsynn, and a son, Camden, who was born in 2003 and passed away in 2004.

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County. For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org

