Nashville Sounds take down Indianapolis Indians, 9-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds got back-to-back home runs from Jamie Westbrook and Tim Lopes on their way to a convincing 9-4 win over the visiting Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Westbrook’s two-run blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning and Lopes followed with a solo shot of his own to give the Sounds a comfortable 9-0 lead.

The offense was firing on all cylinders early in the game with two runs in the first inning and four in the second to build an early lead. Following a 1-2-3 top of the first inning by Nashville starter Josh Lindblom, Jake Hager and Derek Fisher ignited the offense with back-to-back doubles to make it 1-0.

Nashville sent nine batters to the plate in the second and extended the lead to 6-0. Fisher knocked in a pair of runs with a double to the gap in left-center and Keston Hiura drove in a run with an RBI single.

Lindblom kept the Indians off the board in his four innings of work. He limited Indianapolis to just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

Zach Green was aboard when Westbrook’s two-run blast found the berm in left-center field to give Nashville an 8-0 lead. Lopes then hammered a 1-0 pitch out to left-center for his third home run of the season.

Aaron Ashby tossed two scoreless innings and Bobby Wahl followed suit with a scoreless seventh. Indianapolis added a pair of runs in the eighth to make it 9-4 but Miguel Sanchez shut down the rally with two scoreless innings.

Game three of the six-game set is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.60) starts for Nashville against right-hander Beau Sulser (2-2, 5.18) for Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight’s win the Sounds improved to 10-4 at First Horizon Park in 2021.

Jamie Westbrook and Tim Lopes hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. It’s the second time a pair of Nashville hitters have gone back-to-back in 2021 (Tyrone Taylor, Jake Hager – 5/28 at Columbus)

Aaron Ashby made his first relief appearance of the season (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Keston Hiura went 2-for-5 and has hit safely in seven consecutive games with Nashville.

Box Score

Indianapolis 4, Nashville 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Indianapolis 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 1 Nashville 2 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 X 9 10 1

