Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans multi-day Sewer Main Maintenance Work in the Farmington Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin sewer main maintenance on a section of Larkspur Drive and on Overcrest Court in the Farmington Subdivision on Friday, September 4th, 2026.
This work is planned to wash and remove grease and buildup in area sewer lines in order to prevent sewer line blockages and backups.
The work will take place on Friday, September 4th, Tuesday-Wednesday, September 8th and 9th, daily from 7:30am until 2:30pm on the following streets and roads:
- 591-620 Larkspur Drive (Overcrest Court to north end of Larkspur Drive)
- Overcrest Court (all addresses)
- 199 & 200 Melbourne Drive
- 228 & 232 Bluebriar Trace
Sewer service is not expected to be interrupted; however, customers in the affected area are asked to close commode lids during the work. Questions may be directed to the Clarksville Gas & Water customer phone line at 931.645.7400, Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm, except for holidays.
The sewer maintenance is anticipated to be finished by approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, September 9th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com