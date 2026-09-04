Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans multi-day Sewer Main Maintenance Work in the Farmington Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin sewer main maintenance on a section of Larkspur Drive and on Overcrest Court in the Farmington Subdivision on Friday, September 4th, 2026.

This work is planned to wash and remove grease and buildup in area sewer lines in order to prevent sewer line blockages and backups.

The work will take place on Friday, September 4th, Tuesday-Wednesday, September 8th and 9th, daily from 7:30am until 2:30pm on the following streets and roads:

591-620 Larkspur Drive (Overcrest Court to north end of Larkspur Drive)

Overcrest Court (all addresses)

199 & 200 Melbourne Drive

228 & 232 Bluebriar Trace

Sewer service is not expected to be interrupted; however, customers in the affected area are asked to close commode lids during the work. Questions may be directed to the Clarksville Gas & Water customer phone line at 931.645.7400, Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm, except for holidays.

The sewer maintenance is anticipated to be finished by approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, September 9th.