Nashville Zoo’s Red, White & Zoo event set for July 30th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo invites wine lovers to Red, White & Zoo on Friday, July 30th, 2021 from 6:30pm-10:30pm. The social event takes patrons on an evening stroll through parts of the Zoo as they enjoy unlimited wine and select beers from around the world.

More than 30 wineries and distributors will showcase reds, whites, blushes, and more as guests sample and stroll the Zoo’s pathways. Several animal habitats will be open through sunset with keepers available to answer guests’ questions.

Other activities for the evening include live music, special animal encounters, and food available for purchase through local food trucks.

Admission to Red, White & Zoo will be limited. Guests will enter at two different times and follow a one-way path through most of the event to help with social distancing.

Masks will be required in all indoor areas and rides.

From now through July 22nd, General admission tickets for Red, White & Zoo are $75.00 a person for a 7:30pm entry time. Conservation Champion tickets are $95.00 for a 6:30pm entry time and include free carousel rides, and access to the Conservation Lounge which offers signature drinks, animal encounters, games, and more. Zoo members can receive a $5.00 discount on all tickets through July 22nd. After July 22nd, all tickets increase by $10.00.

A limited number of designated driver tickets are also available for $35.00 and Conservation Champion designated driver tickets are available for $55.00. Red, White & Zoo is for adults ages 21 and over, and children will not be allowed to attend the event. To purchase tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/wine. Red, White & Zoo sponsored Rhizome Productions, Inc., Nashville Ballet, and Liberty Party Rental.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

