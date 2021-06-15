Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


MCSO announces Christopher Kergo, Emily Louk, Justin Rogers complete Jail Field Training Officers Program

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Christopher Kergo, Emily Louk, and Justin Rogers on their completion of the Jail Field Training Officers (FTO) Program.

In recognition of their achievement, Chief Deputy John Smith held a commencement ceremony. During the ceremony, each deputy was sworn in before family and friends and received a certificate of completion.

MCSO Deputy Christopher Kergo

The FTO Program provides new deputies with 430 hours of training through practical and classroom instruction.

Each deputy learns constitutional and state law, department policy, firearms proficiency, and defensive tactics.

They also complete a shift rotation in the detention center before assuming their permanent position.

 

MCSO Deputy Emily Louk

MCSO Deputy Justin Rogers

