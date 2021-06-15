Tennessee National Guard aviation unit deploys

Nashville, TN – Members of a Tennessee National Guard aviation unit have deployed following a farewell ceremony at Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base, on June 12th, 2021.

Soldiers from Detachment 6, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, are flying to Fort Bliss, Texas, to conduct additional pre-deployment training before leaving for the Horn of Africa on a 9-month mobilization.

The team, which is an element of the Tennessee National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, are C-12 Huron aircraft pilots.

The C-12 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft used for embassy support, medical evacuation, and passenger and light cargo transport.

“With these aviators, it’s all about providing unparalleled service,” said Col. Jody Miller, commander for 30th Troop Command. “Their job is to support the main effort, and they live to serve.”

Miller is the former State Aviation Officer and a former UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter pilot.

“Without our men and women across the globe executing flight operations, our overall mission would have no chance of success,” said Miller. “These men and women are the epitome of what makes our armed forces so great.”

The Tennessee National Guard continues its high operations tempo, deploying Soldiers and Airmen around the globe while also battling COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee.

