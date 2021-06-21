|
Montgomery County Health Department to hold Two-Day Vaccination Event at Montgomery Central Elementary School
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccine event at Montgomery Central Elementary School, located at 4011 State Highway 48, Cunningham, on June 23rd and June 24th, 2021 from 9:00am to noon.
The health department also continues to provide vaccinations every weekday through July 30th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Moore Magnet Elementary School, located at 1350 Madison Street.
Montgomery County Health Department administers the Pfizer COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine, which is a two-part vaccination, to individuals ages 12 and up.
No appointment is needed for either location. Individuals who would like to schedule an appointment at Moore Magnet can visit https://vaccinate.tn.gov/
For more information about the services offered through the Montgomery County Health Department visit mcgtn.org/health or call 931.648.5747.
