Clarksville-Montgomery County under Weather Advisory, Thunderstorm Watch

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory and thunderstorm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

At 12:53pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Dover, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Dover, Big Rock, Land Between The Lakes, and Indian Mound.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00pm CT for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

A few strong to possibly severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening. The main threats will be damaging straight-line winds and isolated flooding if storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Wach for Following Locations

Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

