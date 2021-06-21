Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Donald Robinson for Assault Against a First Responder

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested a Clarksville man for assault against a first responder and felony evading.

On Sunday, June 20th, 2021, at approximately 8:00pm, Stewart County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Donald J. Robinson, 40, fled at a high rate of speed.

When Robinson crossed into Montgomery County, deputies with the MCSO provided back-up.

As Robinson continued to evade law enforcement, he fired multiple rounds at deputies from his moving vehicle.

A Stewart County Patrol vehicle and a Montgomery County Patrol vehicle were hit by gunfire in the windshield.

He also rear-ended a Montgomery County unmarked patrol vehicle during the pursuit.

Robinson eventually crashed his car at the end of Calvert Drive and after a search by MCSO and SCSO Deputies along with SCSO K9, he was apprehended outside a mobile home in the area.

Donald J. Robinson faces the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated assault against a first responder

Aggravated kidnapping

Weapon-possession firearm-commission of dangerous felony

Weapon-convicted felon going armed

Theft of property

Evading arrest

Fugitive-wanted by another state

Drugs-simple possession/casual exchange

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Driving a suspended/revoked license

His bond was set at $810,000.

No one was injured during this incident. Robinson was transported to an area hospital and medically cleared before being booked into jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Inman at 931.648.0611 ext. 13424; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

