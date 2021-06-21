Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Donald Robinson for Assault Against a First Responder

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested a Clarksville man for assault against a first responder and felony evading.  

On Sunday, June 20th, 2021, at approximately 8:00pm, Stewart County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Donald J. Robinson, 40, fled at a high rate of speed.

When Robinson crossed into Montgomery County, deputies with the MCSO provided back-up.

Donald J. Robinson crashed his vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement.

As Robinson continued to evade law enforcement, he fired multiple rounds at deputies from his moving vehicle.

A Stewart County Patrol vehicle and a Montgomery County Patrol vehicle were hit by gunfire in the windshield.

He also rear-ended a Montgomery County unmarked patrol vehicle during the pursuit.

Robinson eventually crashed his car at the end of Calvert Drive and after a search by MCSO and SCSO Deputies along with SCSO K9, he was apprehended outside a mobile home in the area.

Donald J. Robinson faces the following charges:

Donald J. Robinson

  • Three counts of aggravated assault against a first responder
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Weapon-possession firearm-commission of dangerous felony
  • Weapon-convicted felon going armed
  • Theft of property
  • Evading arrest
  • Fugitive-wanted by another state
  • Drugs-simple possession/casual exchange
  • Unlawful drug paraphernalia
  • Driving a suspended/revoked license

His bond was set at $810,000.

 


 

No one was injured during this incident. Robinson was transported to an area hospital and medically cleared before being booked into jail.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle shot during the pursuit.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle was rear ending during the pursuit.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Inman at 931.648.0611 ext. 13424; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.


,

    Archives