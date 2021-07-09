Nashville Sounds slip past Gwinnett Stripers, 3-1

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds got 13 strikeouts from four pitchers and 10 hits from their offense on Friday night while never trailing in a 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. The Sounds improved to 11-5 against the Stripers this season and have won three of the five so far in the seven-game series.

Starter Josh Lindblom led the charge on the mound, yielding one run and scattering six hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings. In nine appearances with the Sounds, Lindblom (3-0) has yet to allow more than one run in any outing.

The Sounds gave him a 2-0 lead in the fourth against Kyle Muller (2-2). Jamie Westbrook singled and scored on a double by Cooper Hummel.

After Hummel took third on a wild pitch, Matt Lipka smacked a sacrifice fly to left.

The Sounds’ final run came in the ninth when Weston Wilson drew a leadoff walk, took second on a bunt single by Lipka and advanced to third on an error. Then Kevin Kramer drilled a sacrifice fly to the left field corner to make it 3-1. After Lindblom departed, Hoby Milner struck out five over two perfect innings, R.J. Alvarez fanned a pair in a scoreless eighth, and Luke Barker notched his fourth save by striking out Sean Kazmar Jr. and stranding the tying run at first base.

The series continues Saturday night at 5:05 CT. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 6.80) is scheduled for the Sounds (36-21) against right-hander Jose Rodriguez (0-2, 9.82) for Gwinnett (25-33).

Post-Game Notes

Jamie Westbrook went 3-for-4 and moved his on-base streak to 23 games…he’s hit safely in 21 of the 23 games.

Luke Barker has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances…his save was the first by a Sound since June 17.

Lorenzo Cain went 0-for-3 and played five innings on defense in his second game on major league rehab assignment.

Hoby Milner has not allowed a run in 12 outings as a Sound this season (12.1ip).

Box Score

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 0 Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics