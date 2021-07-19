Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents National Lampoon’s “Vacation”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Line up a babysitter this weekend and join us on an outrageously hilarious road trip as we get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with National Lampoon’s “Vacation” this Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 7:00pm.

The all-American Griswold family just wants to go on an all-American vacation. Everything is planned, packed … and about to go hilariously wrong as a simple trip quickly becomes a madcap cross-country odyssey.

In the driver’s seat is Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), an Everyman eager to share the open road and the wonders of family togetherness.

Myriad mishaps, crude kin (Randy Quaid), encounters with a temptress (Christie Brinkley), financial woes, Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca) on the roof, one security guard (John Candy), and 2,460 miles later … there’s never been a family vacation like it!

Rating: R / Running time: 98 minutes / Release year: 1983 / Director: Harold Ramis / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Imogene Coca, Randy Quaid, Anthony Michael Halls / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 13 and under), plus a ticketing operation fee. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per show. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking.

Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

