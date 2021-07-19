Downtown Commons brings Live Theatre back to Clarksville with comedy Complete History of America

Clarksville, TN – The Complete History of America (Abridged) reviews over five hundred years of history, highlighting pivotal points in American history in a breathlessly, fast-paced sequence of silly vaudeville sketches, word-association games, and parodies of movie and television genres.

The play is free and open to the public. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Three shows to choose from:

Friday, July 23rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 24th at 7:00pm

Sunday, July 25th at 2:00pm

The Complete History of America (Abridged) is made possible by the generous donations and support of the Roxy Regional Theatre, Domino’s Pizza, Blue Cord Realty, Watchdog Private Investigations, Art Conn, Wes and Sara Golden, Neil and Tiffanie Stauffer, Joshua and Jamie Peltz, and Douglas Tackett.

