Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Volunteers kick off inaugural Veterans Build project

Clarksville, TN – A dozen Clarksville veterans and active-duty soldiers recently stepped up to help build ramps for two new Habitat for Humanity homeowners.

This was the first Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County project under a new initiative called Veterans Build, which seeks to engage service members and veterans in projects to increase affordable housing opportunities in the Clarksville area.

“Veterans and those on active duty are among our most dedicated volunteers and they’re always looking for ways to serve the community,” said Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow.

“Projects like this will help Habitat better organize around these volunteers and hopefully increase our capacity to build for fellow veterans, who are in need of decent, affordable housing,” Selkow stated.

Through Veterans Build, Habitat is looking to partner with more organizations and volunteers who share that desire to serve local veterans and their families.

If you are interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, email *protected email* or call 931.645.4222.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County will begin accepting applications for the homeownership program on October 1st, 2021. Veteran status is not required to apply. For more information about applying and qualifying for a Habitat home, visit our website.

The Five Pillars of Veterans Build are:

Build: Identify the best products (new construction, rehabs, and repairs/barrier-free renovations) that will provide simple, decent, affordable housing and homeownership opportunities for military service members, veterans, and their families.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

