APSU Tennis has 11 players earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors

Tempe, AZ – Eleven Austin Peay State University (APSU) tennis student-athletes were named Scholar-Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), with both the Govs men’s and women’s tennis program’s earning ITA All-Academic Team honors as well.

Five members of the men’s team – Christian Edison, Anton Damberg, Jacob Lorino, Frederic Schlossmann, and Thiago Nogueira – achieved at least a 3.50 grade-point average to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors.

On the women’s side, six members of the back-to-back OVC Championship squad – Ana Albertson, Jana Leder, Danielle Morris, Martina Paladini-Jennings, Fabienne Schmidt, and Aleks Topalovic – hit the necessary GPA requirements to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction.

For the fifth-straight year, both the men’s and women’s programs also earned ITA All-Academic Team honors. The ITA All-Academic Team award is presented to any ITA program that has a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or above for the preceding academic year. With a 3.702 team GPA, the Govs’ men were one of 145 men’s tennis programs to receive this honor, while the women’s team was one of 210 women’s tennis programs to receive All-Academic team recognition, with a team GPA of 3.746.

