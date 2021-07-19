|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Expansive water outage planned overnight on Wednesday for Rossview Road, Dunbar Cave Road vicinities
Dunbar Cave Road to be restricted to one lane
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an expansive water outage that will take place overnight on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 beginning at 10:00pm, and will affect Rossview Road and Dunbar Cave Road vicinities including Rossview Elementary, Middle and High Schools.
The work is planned for water main line improvement and valve installation work related to the Rossview Road widening project.
The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following areas during the work.
Dunbar Cave Road will be passable; however, approximately 200 feet of the eastbound lane near the Barnhill Road intersection will be closed to traffic. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment or use Basham Lane and Rossview Road to avoid the work zone if possible.
The water main work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by 5:00am on Thursday.
[470cneter]
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsAbner Drive, Barnhill Road, Basham Lane, Cardinal Lane, CG&W, Cindy Court, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and Water, Clarksville TN, Dorsey Court, Dunbar Cave Road, Dunbar Subdivision, Gerald Drive, Haggard Drive, Jodine Ann Drive, Jon Drive, Lane Closure, Lucas Wayne Drive, Moss Road, New England Place, Page Estates Subdivision, Powell Road, Rossview Elementary School, Rossview High School, Rossview Middle School, Rossview Road, Thornberry Drive, Tom Drive, Trevor Drive, Water Main Maintenance, water outage, Water Valve Installation, Will Way, Wimberly Road, Wingfield Court, Wingfield Drive
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.