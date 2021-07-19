Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Expansive water outage planned overnight on Wednesday for Rossview Road, Dunbar Cave Road vicinities

Dunbar Cave Road to be restricted to one lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an expansive water outage that will take place overnight on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 beginning at 10:00pm, and will affect Rossview Road and Dunbar Cave Road vicinities including Rossview Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

The work is planned for water main line improvement and valve installation work related to the Rossview Road widening project.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following areas during the work.

Rossview Road (Powell Road to New England Place)

Rossview Road Schools (Cardinal Lane)

Wimberly Road

Page Estates Subdivision Keysburg Road Haggard Drive Tom Drive Thornberry Drive Will Way Jon Drive Abner Drive Lucas Wayne Drive Cindy Court Gerald Drive Trevor Drive

Dunbar Cave Road (Rossview Road to Basham Lane)

Dunbar Subdivision Barnhill Road Dorsey Court Wingfield Drive Wingfield Court Jodine Ann Drive Moss Road Wimberly Road



Dunbar Cave Road will be passable; however, approximately 200 feet of the eastbound lane near the Barnhill Road intersection will be closed to traffic. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment or use Basham Lane and Rossview Road to avoid the work zone if possible.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by 5:00am on Thursday.

