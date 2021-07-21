Clarksville’s Customs House Museum August 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in August at the Museum are Familiars: The Art of Beverly Parker, Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County, Douglas Charlton: Out of Darkness, Flying High, Touching History.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Familiars: The Art of Beverly Parker

Aug 3rd – October 27th | Crouch Gallery

Beverly Parker’s background in darkroom developing and printing provided a bridge to experimenting with other photography processes. Parker taught advanced darkroom and alternative processes at APSU through the Community School of the Arts. She is a co-founder of the Downtown Artists Co-op.

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

July 29th – October 31st | Bruner, Orgain, Hand & Kimbrough Galleries

Sponsored by Tri-Star Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! will highlight race cars, art, historical memorabilia and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds

Through August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Watercolor artist Patsy Sharpe displays thirteen of her finely-detailed miniature paintings in the new exhibit Small Worlds. Sharpe has exhibited in local, national and international shows and she is a member of the Signature Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Miniature Art Society of Florida and the Southern Watercolor Society.

Select Works from the Reliant Bank Collection

Through September 5th | Lobby

From picture-perfect downtown views, to watercolors of charming architecture and peaceful riverside scenes, Reliant Bank’s extensive art collection contains over 60 works of art that depict a historic Clarksville scene, was created by a Clarksville resident or both. Selections from this newest donation to the Museum include pieces by Peg Harvill, Danny Goodrum, Jackie Langford, Marvin Posey, Tony Biagi, Silke Tyler and Max Hochstetter.

Douglas Charlton: Out of Darkness

Purgatory, Mayhem, Color, Love, Hate, Light, and Tomorrow

Through September 26th | Jostens Gallery

Douglas Charlton grew up just outside of Nashville in Gallatin, Tennessee. Old Hickory Lake provided an inspiring backdrop to begin creating artwork. Having spent much of his youth in his grandfather’s woodshop, Charlton uses wood as his surface medium of choice. His paintings have a neon-rustic look that convey nostalgic emotions. Building depth through layers of color, his artwork has the ability to transport you to the ethereal experience of your most cherished memories, whether it be a person, place or pure emotion.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

August 5th, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Grab a sweet treat from Janae’s Italian Ice in the Museum Courtyard too.

Flying High

August 21st, 5:00pm–10:30pm

An unforgettable night of dinner, drinks, live music and dancing at Flying High, the Museum’s largest fundraising event. Bid on exquisite artwork, jewelry, gift baskets and experiences in the live and silent auctions, while supporting the Museum. *This event is sold out. You can still bid on silent auction items without being an event attendee; more information to come.

Museum Programs

Touching History

August 3rd & 10th, drop by between 1:00pm– 3:00pm | Memory Lane

All Ages | Free with membership or paid admission

Experience hands-on history with Ms. Pat as you grind coffee beans, discover how handmade fabric was crafted and spin a zoetrope in Touching History, a drop-by program for all ages. Step back in time as you interact with historic artifacts that give you a glimpse of life in a 19th-century log cabin before electricity.

Make a Paper Tube Race Car

August 28th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Family Art Studio

Ages 3 and up | Free with membership or paid admission

Use your imagination to combine toilet paper tubes with an assortment of other items such as buttons, paper clips, stickers and pipe cleaners to create your own model race cars. Be sure to check out the REAL race cars in the Museum galleries!

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three MDQs. Available MDQ themes:

Nature Trails & Tales

Stories

Tools & Simple Machines

Structures

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Family Fun Sale

Offer good through August 31st, 2021

Find entertaining items for the whole family inside Seasons: The Museum Store like drawing materials, ant farms and music boxes. This month, extend the fun with 15% off any family fun item. Members enjoy 25% off.

Summer Membership Promo

Buy One, Gift One

Offer good through August 31st, 2021

Join us in supporting our local schools! For every membership sold in the months of July & August, a Duo/Family membership will be gifted to a local student and their family. You can help us serve the children of our community and give them the gift of exploration, expression and imagination.

Museum Closures

Saturday & Sunday, August 21st & 22nd

The Museum will be closed the weekend of August 21st and 22nd for the Flying High fundraiser.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

