APSU Men’s Golf has Five Players on 2020-21 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars list

Norman, OK – Five Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf student-athletes are among the 2020-21 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars list, which was released Friday.

Michael Busse and Austin Lancaster both made their second appearance on the GCAA All-American Scholar list after both were named to the 2018-19 squad.

This season, the duo were joined by Chase Korte, Jordan Rodriguez, and Garrett Whitfield, each of whom made their first appearance on the list.

Lancaster earned his first All-Ohio Valley Conference honor in his final season as an APSU Gov. All told, the quintet who earned All-America Scholar honors accounted for all four top-10 individual finishes by a Gov this season, as well as 63 of APSU’s 84 countable rounds during the season.

“I think this is a reflection of our guys doing their best in everything they do,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “We want to win both on and off the course. Katie Ethridge and her staff do a great job putting us in a position to succeed and we are very appreciative of all they do.”

Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Divisions I, II, III NAIA, and NJCAA have been announced by the GCAA. To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they must participate in 40-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

