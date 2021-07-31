Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s Conservation Raffle has UTV, Rifles packages

Nashville, TN – A Tracker UTV, a precision long-range shooting package, and a Tennessee Henry rifle are among the prizes being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle. Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the raffle.

This year’s raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

The Tracker OX400 is a two-person utility vehicle. It features a 1,200-pound towing capacity and 500-pound capacity heavy-duty cargo box. It also has a lifted suspension and aggressive-tread tires.

The precision long-range shooting prize features a Best of the West Mountain Hunter System 6.5 PRC and Huskemaw Blue Diamond Series riflescope. A TSA approved premium modular rifle case is also included.

The newly manufactured Henry Original Lever-Action Rifle is a high-grade replica of the original rifle designed by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860. This new rifle is manufactured with exceedingly tight tolerances, using modern steel and brass alloys to ensure reliable operation and longevity.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island, a Tracker boat, a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors gift card, a turkey hunting package, waterfowl hunting package, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at https://www.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are on sale now until midnight August 15th. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

