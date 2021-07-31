Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues say Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Package Continues Washington’s Insane Deficit Spending

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) released the following statement on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package:

“Congress can’t keep spending trillions of dollars we don’t have. The infrastructure package announced today continues the trend in Congress of insane deficit spending.”

“Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. Our nation is facing a nearly $30 TRILLION federal debt crisis.”

“There are real infrastructure needs across the country. But, with growing inflation and many families struggling to financially recover from the events of the last year, it is not wise to throw fuel on the fire that is the raging inflation crisis and labor shortage we are seeing across America.”

“Needless to say, we will not support this legislation.”

